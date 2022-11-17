WebXtra: Hamptons of Tyler women knit hats for shelter

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Women at the Hamptons of Tyler have been knitting hats for those in need since the summertime. Dorotha Tucker and Billie Suggs are just two of the group who have spent hours on the project. They were able to make 53 hats and drop them off to Gateway to Hope in Tyler.

Suggs said it’s been heartwarming to do. She’s also enjoyed the companionship from the others. Tucker is the one who helped organize the group. She said many of them haven’t gotten together since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not only have we done something that’s very worthy, but I’ve learned a lot about these women up here,” Tucker said. “Since COVID, the residents up here don’t get out much. This is kind of, I wanted to help them get out and do something, be proud of themselves.”

Suggs said she’d never knitted before this but has found a new hobby and is now knitting Christmas gifts for her family.

