Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: Hamptons of Tyler women knit hats for shelter

Dorotha Tucker and Billie Suggs are just two of the group who have spent hours on the project.
By Erin Wides
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Women at the Hamptons of Tyler have been knitting hats for those in need since the summertime. Dorotha Tucker and Billie Suggs are just two of the group who have spent hours on the project. They were able to make 53 hats and drop them off to Gateway to Hope in Tyler.

Suggs said it’s been heartwarming to do. She’s also enjoyed the companionship from the others. Tucker is the one who helped organize the group. She said many of them haven’t gotten together since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not only have we done something that’s very worthy, but I’ve learned a lot about these women up here,” Tucker said. “Since COVID, the residents up here don’t get out much. This is kind of, I wanted to help them get out and do something, be proud of themselves.”

Suggs said she’d never knitted before this but has found a new hobby and is now knitting Christmas gifts for her family.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Chad Martin
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen
Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
William Chad Martin
Upshur County authorities seek public’s help in searching for missing person
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged killers on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing

Latest News

They were able to make 53 hats and drop them off to Gateway to Hope in Tyler.
WebXtra: Hamptons of Tyler women knit hats for shelter
East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday giveaway with Tyler church
The Christmas Extravaganza is underway at Hope’s Closet locations around East Texas.
WebXtra: East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza
The Christmas Extravaganza is underway at Hope’s Closet locations around East Texas.
WebXtra: East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza