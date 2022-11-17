Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Alba veteran raises $10,000 for children’s hospital

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - A recent arrival to East Texas remains on a mission to help a children’s research hospital and clean up Texas roadways.

Montana native Bob Sistok now resides in Alba and is raising money to donate to St. Jude Chrildren’s Research Hospital by getting donations for every bag of trash he picks up along East Texas roadways.

The Marine Corps veteran is doing all the clean-up work himself, starting in Wood County, and through donations has now raised over $10,000 for St. Jude.

He talks about his two-fold mission of keeping Texas clean and helping children who suffer life-threatening diseases.

