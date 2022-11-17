Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Line break disrupts water service in Marshall near Martin Lake Road

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Marshall has been notified of a water main break along highway 59 near Martin Lake Rd.

Crews have been dispatched to identify and fix the issue. Be advised, residents and business from Cox Road south on highway 59 and areas west to S Washington may experience low to no water pressure.

As of now, there is no project time of completion of the repairs.

