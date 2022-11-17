Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Trial date set for man accused in Tyler shooting death

Dakevian Scroggins (Source: Smith County Jail)
Dakevian Scroggins (Source: Smith County Jail)(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Tyler man accused of killing another man during a robbery in 2021.

Dakevian Beniot Scroggins is charged with capital murder. He is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Eiglebiger during the robbery on May 18, 2021.

Jury selection is scheduled to take place on Mar. 23, 2023 and evidence will begin being presented on Mar. 27. The state is not seeking the death penalty in the case.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled to take place on Feb. 23, 2023.

RELATED: Grand jury indicts Tyler man in connection with shooting death

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Chad Martin
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen
Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
William Chad Martin
Upshur County authorities seek public’s help in searching for missing person
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged killers on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing

Latest News

Harrison County Jail placed on state’s non-compliant list
Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler
Smith County constable accused of theft seeks jury trial for lift of suspension
The Marine Corps veteran is doing all the clean-up work himself, starting in Wood County, and...
WebXtra: Alba veteran raises $10,000 for children’s hospital
The Marine Corps veteran is doing all the clean-up work himself, starting in Wood County, and...
WebXtra: Alba veteran raises $10,000 for children’s hospital