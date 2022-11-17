Trial date set for man accused in Tyler shooting death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Tyler man accused of killing another man during a robbery in 2021.

Dakevian Beniot Scroggins is charged with capital murder. He is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Eiglebiger during the robbery on May 18, 2021.

Jury selection is scheduled to take place on Mar. 23, 2023 and evidence will begin being presented on Mar. 27. The state is not seeking the death penalty in the case.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled to take place on Feb. 23, 2023.

