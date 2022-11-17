Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TJC women’s soccer team remains undefeated at NCJAA tournament

By Michael Coleman
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In Evans, GA the Tyler Junior College women’s soccer team is 2-0 at the NJCAA women’s national soccer tournament. Before leaving last week, coach Corey Rose gave a scouting report on the elite teams his squad would meet.

He’s beat them all, so far as the Apache ladies face 10th seed Salt  Lake on Thursday.

“So that the team that we had the fortune to beat in the district championship is the number two seed,” said coach Corey Rose. “We have a number 8 seed that we’ve already played this year in Barton County out of Kansas. They have a tremendous individual player that’s gonna give us some fits, and then we play the 12th seed Motlow State out of Tennessee, so having the fortune of being the number one seed is always a benefit”

