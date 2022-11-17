Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Plenty of sunshine on tap for today. Clouds increase tomorrow ahead of our next cold front.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! It is a chilly start to the day as temperatures range in the lower to middle 30s for most of the area. You might want to give yourselves a few extra minutes to defrost before you hit the road and be sure you and the kiddos are bundled up before you head out for school and work! This afternoon will trend cool again in the middle 50s, with plenty of sunshine sticking around throughout the afternoon. Friday will remain dry as well but cloud cover streams in throughout the day and caps off our warming trend. Later on Friday our next cold front begins to slide into East Texas, dropping morning lows back into the lower to middle 30s and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 50s over the weekend. A few showers will be possible south of I-20 on Saturday, although coverage does not look great for now so this doesn’t look like a washout forecast for now. Isolated rain chances return somewhat on Monday, and slightly better shots at a shower persist into Tuesday afternoon. Next Wednesday will have a better shot at rain as an upper-level disturbance travels overhead, so it wouldn’t hurt to keep the umbrella handy throughout the first half of next week. At the very least, southerly winds will return by Monday, so despite the cloud cover and spotty rain chances, it does appear that temperatures will slowly warm to near 60 degrees by next week!

