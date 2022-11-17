Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County constable accused of theft seeks jury trial for lift of suspension

Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler
Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler(kltv)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A jury may now decide if a suspended Smith County constable accused of theft will be reinstated to his job. Assuming he isn’t criminally convicted first, that is.

Curtis Traylor-Harris is waiting to undergo a criminal trial as he faces charges stemming from accusations that he stole from a residence while on official duties as Pct. 1 Constable, leading to his suspension. However, in September Traylor-Harris’ attorney filed a motion to have the suspension lifted.

The Smith County District Attorney’s office subsequently objected to said motion, stating that Traylor-Harris’ claims in the motion should be rejected due to overly broad accusations of improper petition filing and his failure to formally object in a timely manner after claiming Judge David Brabham’s order of suspension was invalid due to a supposed improper order of filing. The district attorney’s office also objects in principle to the claim that the order of suspension was invalid, citing Texas’ “officer doctrine and prevailing case law” as precedent for Brabham’s actions. Further, the state said Traylor-Harris would be ineligible to resume his duties as his peace officer’s license remains suspended independent of Brabham’s order, in addition to the fact that Traylor-Harris has “violated the law” as well as “violated public trust.”

On Oct. 28, Judge Jack Carter, justice of the 6th Court of Appeals of Texas, denied Traylor-Harris’ motion, stating it is without merit. The case will now go to trial by jury early next year. A pretrial date of January 27, 2023 has been set, with a trial start date of February 8, 2023. However, Traylor-Harris’ criminal trial is set to begin in early December after a judge granted a continuance earlier this week.

