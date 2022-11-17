Sam’s Club selling premade Thanksgiving feast (feeds 10) for under $70
(Gray News) - Sam’s Club says it’s offering an affordable and simple way to feed a party of 10 for Thanksgiving.
According to the membership-only retail warehouse club, several premade items for your Thanksgiving meal are available for purchase.
Representatives with Sam’s Club said Thanksgiving favorites can be purchased for under $70 and feed your family or friends by simply heating them up.
Some of the items listed to complete your feast are below:
- Member’s Mark hickory smoked fully cooked turkey - $2.48/pound (10 to 16 pounds)
- Member’s Mark Yukon Gold mashed potatoes - $7.98 (4 pounds)
- Heinz HomeStyle roasted turkey gravy - $4.78 (3 Pack, 18 ounces)
- Member’s Mark brussels sprouts with onion jam parmesan - $6.92 (1.25 pounds)
- Kings Hawaiian original dinner rolls - $6.58 (32-pack)
- Member’s Mark 12-inch pumpkin pie - $6.98 (3.6 pounds)
Sam’s Club representatives said the retail warehouse is bringing back its Taste of Sam’s event on Nov. 18 through Nov. 20 where guests can sample select Thanksgiving meal favorites and some new seasonal sweet treats.
More information on Sam’s Club is available online.
