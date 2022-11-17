Rains County Jail back in compliance with state jail standards

EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Jail has been removed from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list.

The inspection took place on Feb. 9 listing issues with inmate observation, holding cells, and intake.

The state adds jail to its non-compliant list upon failed inspections. If the jail passes a follow-up inspection, the county is removed from the list.

