Rains County Jail back in compliance with state jail standards
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Jail has been removed from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list.
The inspection took place on Feb. 9 listing issues with inmate observation, holding cells, and intake.
The state adds jail to its non-compliant list upon failed inspections. If the jail passes a follow-up inspection, the county is removed from the list.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.