Nimitz seventh grader for threatening to bring a gun to school

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, students at Nimitz Middle School reported to a teacher that Wednesday after school a student told them he was going to bring a gun to school on Thursday.

The campus officer was immediately called, and after investigation, it was determined that the student, a 7th-grade boy, did make the threat.

The student was charged with the use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms on school property or a bus, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Police and campus leaders do not believe students nor staff were in danger but reiterated that every report of threat will be taken seriously and will result in appropriate consequences.

