Nacogdoches ISD to ask school board to add incentives for all employees

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas schools are nearly halfway through the school year and Nacogdoches ISD still has many positions vacant across it’s campuses.

“The incentive is an acknowledgement… people have been having to do a lot of work to make sure everything is taken care of and covered.”

Nacogdoches ISD Communications Director Les Linebarger said the administration will be presenting to the school board tomorrow night, asking for a one time incentive for their faculty and staff to retain current employees. The school board will discuss on approving a $100 incentive to be paid out to faculty and staff for the month of December.

With nine campuses across the school district, Linebarger said it is important to retain their current staff and keep everything running efficiently. “A couple of these campuses are really large. Our middle schools and our high school. Our high school has 18,000 students,” he said.

Job openings the district is looking to fill include transportation, custodial, and maintenance. Linebarger told us back in June the school district had 60 job openings and he says as of now , they have seen that number drop significantly but are still looking to get those various positions filled.

“We’re looking into not only attract staff, but to also to recognize our fine, outstanding group of teachers and professionals staff that we’re glad you’re here,” Linebarger said.

The school board meeting will be at the E.J. Campbell District Support Center at 5 p.m Thursday evening.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

