Mount Vernon coach says resiliency has been key to team’s success

By Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Vernon head football coach Brad Williard said weather was a definite factor in the game against Tatum last week. Mount Vernon defeated Tatum 42-6 in that game.

“We had to kind of abandon a big part of our game plan but had a plan in case of the weather and kids were able to execute,” he said.

That plan, according to Williard, run the ball.

“What we were going to do is we were going to lean on the offensive line and on the run game with all the rain, so our kids were confident, we have a lot of faith and confidence in our offensive line coach and those kids down on the trenches so they were able to go,” he said.

Williard said resiliency and being able to change plans on a dime has been a strength of the team this year.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries all over the field, all levels of the offense and defense, so our kids have been resilient, we’ve changed seems to be about week to week in whatever plan we have going forward on Monday, they’re ready to go on Friday,” Williard said.

Mount Vernon will be taking on West in the second round of the playoffs.

