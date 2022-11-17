Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview police apprehend 2 juveniles accused of evidence tampering, threats against students, staff

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department have apprehended two students in connection with possible threats toward a student and staff at the Longview High School Campus.

Longview police officers investigated the incident and say they were able to corroborate the initial accusation. They obtained two directives to apprehend the two Longview High School students. The directives were signed by a local judge for exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms, as well as tampering with physical evidence.

The students were apprehended off school grounds without incident and taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Longview Police Department said they encourage parents and guardians to visit with their children regarding school safety. Statements of violence towards any campus will be taken seriously and investigated to the fullest extent by the police department. The Longview Police Department thanked all of the school district partners for their continued cooperation and communication involving the safety of the schools. These threats, whether in person or online, are illegal and have serious consequences, police said.

