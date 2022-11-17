Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Juvenile arrested in connection with threat of violence against Carlisle ISD

Carlisle ISD
Carlisle ISD(Carlisle ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A juvenile has been arrested after they allegedly threatened violence toward their school.

According to a report by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday morning, they received a call from the Carlisle ISD administration office regarding an alleged terroristic threat made against a school in the district. Following an investigation, a directive to apprehend was issued by the court and a juvenile was taken into custody. They have been charged with a terroristic threat, a third degree felony.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Chad Martin
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen
Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
William Chad Martin
Upshur County authorities seek public’s help in searching for missing person
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged killers on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing

Latest News

Sarah McMullan poses with her portrait in the theater
Founder and owner of Lamp Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Trinity County Jail back in compliance with state jail standards
Rains County Jail back in compliance with state jail standards
Cass County Jail back in state compliance