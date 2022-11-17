Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hughes Spring residents continue to rebuild after tornado’s devastation

“Where I’m standing was probably twenty foot tall from debris you couldn’t see my house from the street,” says Hughes Springs resident, Gene Dodson.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Hughes Spring community continues to recover after a tornado ripped through the city two weeks ago.

Dodson said he has received help from the city with moving trees and limbs that were blocking his driveway.

The missionary group Texas Baptist Men is also coming to help Dodson rid of debris that is still currently across his yard.

“I’m retired so, I got plenty of time,” said Dodson.

The damages done to his roof and the side of his home will be repaired by his own hands says Dodson.

While residents are still cleaning up the mess left behind, the fire station is also in the process of rebuilding. The fire station was destroyed by the tornado.

“The cleaning up is going real well with outside help. The city’s cleaning everything up they moved us over here,” said Jay Cates, fire chief for Hughes Springs.

The fire station is temporarily housed next door to the damaged fire station in what used to be the ambulance station.

The fire station is currently operating with three vehicles whereas normally they have five.

“The two trucks that were damaged the most were our newest first out pumper trucks for structure fires,” said Cates.

Cates says that the city is currently in contact with their insurance company to see if the fire station needs to be rebuilt from the ground up.

