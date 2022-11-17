Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Harrison County Jail placed on state’s non-compliant list

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been added to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list.

The inspection took place on Oct. 9. The report lists three separate citations.

There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing of the fire panel at the main jail since Jan. 5, 2022 and the annex facility since Sept. 22, 2022.

Also cited on the report were issues with weekly generator testing at the main jail and annex facility.

Full load generator tests that are to occur at least once each week at the annex facility were also cited.

The state adds jail to its non-compliant list upon failed inspections. If the jail passes a follow-up inspection, the county is removed from the list.

KLTV reached out to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

