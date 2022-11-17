Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Firefighters rescue man trapped in grain bin

A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.
A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.(witmerphotography/Getty Images via Canva)
By Stacie Van Dyke and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLGATE, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man was rescued after he became trapped in a grain bin in North Dakota, officials said.

The incident happened Wednesday morning in Colgate when dispatchers received a 911 call about the man who was trapped.

Fire departments were able to rescue the man. He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Chad Martin
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen
Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
William Chad Martin
Upshur County authorities seek public’s help in searching for missing person
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged killers on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference as Democrats...
LIVE: Pelosi to not seek reelection as Democratic leader in House
A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill.
Scene: Tanker truck leak forces mass evacuations
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Fairchild....
Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy
FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
3 US Customs agents shot, wounded off coast of Puerto Rico
FILE- Nichole Schmidt, mother of Gabby Petito, is shown in a news conference in November.
Gabby Petito’s family settles $3 million suit in killing by fiance