Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Fair skies continue for the rest of the day. Temperatures will drop from the 50s into the 40s this evening and then the 30s overnight. Expect just a few clouds Friday morning, but cloud cover will increase through the day, becoming mostly cloudy by Friday evening. A few sprinkles will be possible Friday night with a slight chance for rain on Saturday. Most of Saturday’s rain will be very light and will stay in southern counties of East Texas, ending by evening. Clouds clear on Sunday for another nice, cool day. Then, clouds increase again for early next week. Slight chances for rain will increase by midweek and showers look likely for at least part of the day on Thanksgiving.

