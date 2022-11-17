Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday giveaway with Tyler church

(East Texas Food Bank)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church will have a drive-thru holiday food box distribution.

The event will take place on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Bapitist Church in Tyler (1607 Troup Highway).

Holiday food boxes will consist of canned meats, canned vegetables and other holiday staples. Fresh produce will also be available.

This distribution is open to the public. No ID or paperwork is necessary to receive food while supplies last.

