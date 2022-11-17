Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

‘A Christmas Story’ sequel is out now

The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed....
The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed. Actor Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie, is pictured here in 2003. (AP Photos/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum)(AP Photos/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The nearly 40-year wait is over – the sequel to “A Christmas Story” is here!

“A Christmas Story Christmas” premiered on HBO Max Thursday, starring Peter Billingsley as Ralphie once again.

“A Christmas Story” premiered 39 years ago in 1983. Set in the 1940s, 9-year-old Ralphie told a story from his childhood where he obsessed about getting a BB gun as a Christmas gift.

In the new sequel, an adult Ralphie returns to his home in the 1970s to give his own kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up.

Other actors reprising their iconic roles include Ian Petrella as Randy, as well as Zack Ward, the original Scut Farkus.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Chad Martin
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen
Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
William Chad Martin
Upshur County authorities seek public’s help in searching for missing person
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged killers on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing

Latest News

FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
3 US Customs agents shot, wounded off coast of Puerto Rico
According to the fire company, the lithium-ion battery on the Tesla caused the fire to reignite...
Tesla disintegrates in fire along the interstate
The Christmas Extravaganza is underway at Hope’s Closet locations around East Texas.
WebXtra: East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza
The Christmas Extravaganza is underway at Hope’s Closet locations around East Texas.
WebXtra: East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza
FILE - The J.C. Boyle Dam diverts water from the Klamath River to a powerhouse downstream on...
Regulators clear path for largest dam demolition in history