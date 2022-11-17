Cass County Jail back in state compliance

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - The Cass County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list.

Charles Obin Spraberry, 42, of Atlanta, escaped from the jail on Aug. 29. He was apprehended on Aug. 31.

It is customary for the Texas Commissioner on Jail Standards to inspect jails following escapes.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office took corrective measures to resolve the issue.

