Armed suspect arrested in Willis after attacking family member
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST
WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in Willis suspected of attacking a someone with a knife.
On Tuesday, Nov. 15 around 12:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a weapon call in Willis. Deputies learned Eric Foley attacked a family member and fled. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Tuesday evening, deputies arrested the suspect after a short search. Foley was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.
