Armed suspect arrested in Willis after attacking family member

Eric Foley is currently in custody and charged with Felony Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
Eric Foley is currently in custody and charged with Felony Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
By Megan Calongne
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST
WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in Willis suspected of attacking a someone with a knife.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15 around 12:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a weapon call in Willis. Deputies learned Eric Foley attacked a family member and fled. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Tuesday evening, deputies arrested the suspect after a short search. Foley was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

