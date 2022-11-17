Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
8 people charged with smuggling endangered monkeys to sell to Texas labs

Macaques
Macaques(MGN: Vice News / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - Federal prosecutors have charged eight people with smuggling endangered monkeys, including a Cambodian wildlife official who was arrested in the U.S. while traveling to a conference on protecting endangered species.

Long-tailed macaques, sometimes known as crab-eating macaques, are protected under international trade law and special permits are required to import the animals into the U.S.

Prosecutors say two Cambodian officials and six people connected to the Hong Kong-based Vanny Group, which breeds monkeys for scientific and academic research, arranged to supply captive-bred macaques to labs in Florida and Texas. They then conspired to illegally purchase wild macaques to make up for the lack of supply from their breeding operations.

WebXtra: Alba veteran raises $10,000 for children’s hospital
WebXtra: Alba veteran raises $10,000 for children’s hospital
WebXtra: Tyler school participates in ‘Operation Christmas Child’
WebXtra: Tyler school participates in ‘Operation Christmas Child’