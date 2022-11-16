Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

‘Ranch on a Branch’ aims to push over ‘Elf on a Shelf’

Ranchie is the star of Hidden Valley’s “Ranch on a Branch” holiday tale.
Ranchie is the star of Hidden Valley’s “Ranch on a Branch” holiday tale.(Hidden Valley Ranch via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elf on a Shelf is getting a new challenger from a rather unlikely place – salad dressing.

Ranchie is the star of Hidden Valley’s “Ranch on a Branch” holiday tale.

It borrows heavily from “Elf on a Shelf,” where owners are asked to move Ranchie to a new spot every day.

The new locations help him inspire people to spread joy which could power him to achieve his dream of becoming a real bottle of Ranch dressing.

A plush Ranchie and storybook is available for $30 on Hidden Valley’s website. While it’s already sold out, you can get on the waitlist for when more become available.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
William Chad Martin
Upshur County authorities seek public’s help in searching for missing person
Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate...
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County

Latest News

church leaders say the Respect for Marriage Act is a way to protect the rights of LGBTQ...
Mormon church supports legislation for gay marriage
Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the Zoo says it was expected to happen at...
‘Not unexpected’: Fiona the hippo has been mating with partner Tucker
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections,...
US Supreme Court clears way for Arizona prisoner’s execution
On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as...
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
Capt. Sheila Kelliher, public information officer for the Los Angeles Country Fire Department,...
22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits hit by car, 5 critical