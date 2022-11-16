Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hunter in Marshall County shoots self in leg with crossbow

Once arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered the man was trespassing, did not have a hunting license, nor a deer tag.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST
MARSAHLL CO., Okla. (KXII) -A hunter in Marshall County was found trespassing after he called 911.

The hunter called 911 after shooting himself in the leg with a crossbow in Madill off of Smiley Road and Whiskey Creek.

Once arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered the man was trespassing, did not have a hunting license, nor a deer tag.

He was flown to a hospital in Texas for medical treatment.

The man’s name has not been released, as his charges are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.

