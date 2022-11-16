Former Smith Co. Judge Joel Baker addresses county leaders on property acquisition for new courthouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Almost a week after Smith County voters approved the construction of a new courthouse, former county judge Joel Baker addressed the Smith County Commissioners Court about the process of acquiring property for the new building.

“We realize the courthouse project is going to happen,” Baker said during the meeting’s public comment portion. “We simply ask that the county negotiate with us in good faith and whatever you do, please don’t delay.

Baker owns two properties on the east side of the downtown Tyler square. Property the county needs to build the new courthouse.

Former Smith County Judge Joel Baker spoke during the public comment portion of Tuesday's commissioners court meeting. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

“All of the recent offers to purchase that have been received from the county have been for amounts substantially below the square foot price of the county’s two most recent purchases on the block,” Baker said. “The offer made to me was approximately $75 less per square foot than the purchase the county made on the same block in July of this year.”

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said the county started acquiring property in 2020. As for how they arrived at the amounts offered to property owners, Franklin said appraisals requested by the property owners themself had been used for some previous purchases, while the county has hired on appraisers for the remaining properties.

If the negotiations go without a deal, Franklin says they’ll turn to eminent domain. A process in which private property is taken for public use with compensation to the property owner.

“If we ever get to the point where we send a final offer, that’s where that kicks in,” Franklin said. “Then they have 14 days to make a decision whether or not they want to sell and if they disagree with the price at that point then it would go into condemnation proceedings.”

But it’s Franklin’s hope that those proceedings will be avoided.

“That was our hope in the beginning and it’s our hope now,” Franklin said. “That would be able to work something out. It’s just better for both properties if we work it out without going into it.”

Along with property owners like Baker, those living on the block are also vocal about the impact the new courthouse will have on them.

“Why is there no talk of any form of compensation for the 13 residents that are being displaced from down here,” resident Steve Perry asked.

“What do I have to do and how quickly do I have to do it and how am I going to afford to pay for it,” asked resident Eric Wohlbruck.

Franklin said there’s no hard deadline for property acquisition but said the county plans to start construction on the new courthouse by 2024.

“And I’ll know a little bit more after I meet with architects as well,” Franklin said. “We’re meeting early next week to finalize some plans for the future.”

