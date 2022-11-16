Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Clouds have finally cleared and partly cloudy skies till continue through the rest of the day. Temperatures will fall from the 50s back to the 40s this evening and into the 30s overnight. A few places could see a light freeze overnight. Expect mostly sunny skies and another nice, cool and crisp day tomorrow. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s for both Thursday and Friday afternoons. A weak front arrives Saturday with a few more clouds and a very slight cool down, but temperatures look to stay in the 50s through early next week. Chances for rain begin increasing next week with a likely chance of another cold, rainy day on Wednesday. Some showers could last into the day on Thanksgiving as well.

