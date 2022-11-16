Christmas lights going up on the square in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s time to deck the halls and the square in Tyler.

The City of Tyler contracted ETX Lawn and Order to put up Christmas lights on the downtown square.

Crews started putting up lights Wednesday and expect to be done next week.

A live Christmas tree from Pine Springs is tentatively set to be put up on Tuesday of next week. A photo area will be installed on the College Avenue side of the square next week as well.

