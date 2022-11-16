Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Carthage Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Surratt on playoff game at Texas High

Carthage Head Coach Scott Surratt looks ahead to this week's playoff matchup
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs will be taking on Van Alstyne this week in the area playoff. Head Coach Scott Surratt, who previously coached at Texas High, spoke out about his return.

He said, “Yeah, you know, I coached at Texas High for eight years and you know, we had a great run there. It got me this job and so I’m excited about going home, so to speak.”

