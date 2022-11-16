Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate

Tammy Shannon was charged with a 3rd degree felony for violating the civil rights of a person in custody
On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as part of its weekly update to the Brazos County Commissioners Court.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Brazos County detention officer was arrested for having an intimate relationship with an inmate.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said Tammy Shannon, a 14-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, was charged with a 3rd-degree felony for violating the civil rights of a person in custody.

Deputies received information that an inmate was making calls to a citizen from an unauthorized phone. A supervisor looked into the report and found that a policy violation may have occurred, and an investigation was started.

The investigation found that Shannon was involved in “an inappropriate relationship with a person in custody.” Shannon resigned from her position during the investigation on Nov. 11, and the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for her arrest on Nov. 15.

The inmate involved has been offered victim services.

“The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has a Zero Tolerance Policy regarding sexual abuse and sexual harassment,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We want to assure our community that we will investigate and pursue charges in these cases to the fullest extent of the law.”

