Beckville Coach Cody Ross on the Playoffs

BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Beckville Bearcats coming off of a very impressive Bi-District win over Rivercrest 77-7 had Head Coach talking about the game and their next opponent Joaquin.

He said, “Last week we had Rivercrest in the bi-district round. Played on Thursday night Lobo stadium had a little bit of a slow start. Seven to nothing in the first quarter. Kids really turned it on and we were able to win that game 77 to 7. Thought our kids played really well. did some good things all night long and all three phases of the game were able to get the win. So it was very exciting.”

He went on to say, “This week, we got Joaquin headed into the area around the playoffs Obviously we’re very familiar with Joaquin we’ve seen them this will be our fourth time the last two years played them twice last year and played them twice this year. So very good football team played them Week Two were able to win that game by one point but tough squad. They’ve gotten better. They’re little bit different team than they were week two, we’re a little bit different team than we were week two so you know expect nothing but a big battle Friday night and and hopefully we’ll come out on top.”

