Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Zavalla ISD closes school due lack of water on campus

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Zavalla ISD announced earlier this morning that schools will be closed due to lack of water on campus.

According to a social media post it the school district was made aware of the problem by the City of Zavalla. It is unclear when the water shortage started or how long it will continue.

No further information was given on any future school closings.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Game wardens are seeking the public's help in locating shooters of bald eagles.
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County
Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatus claims the county has felt the effects of an increase in...
Hopkins Commissioners Court issues declaration claiming county under invasion from Mexico
An official from the Texas Game Warden 's office attended the classes; Source: KFDA
Henderson County authorities searching for person who butchered deer

Latest News

santas for seniors program sign at meals on wheels
Meals on Wheels East Texas launches Santas for Seniors program
Meals on Wheels East Texas launches Santas for Seniors program
Meals on Wheels East Texas launches Santas for Seniors program
Ethan Myers
Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Report reveals how fatal Wood County deputy-involved shooting happened