Report reveals how fatal Wood County deputy-involved shooting happened

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - An in-custody death report has shed light on what happened to end the life of a man in Winnsboro on November 4.

The report states that Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, of Gilmer was shot by a deputy when Hodges pointed his gun at him.

The incident occurred when Texas DPS asked for help from a closer agency when they got a call about a “vehicle rollover with a possibly intoxicated male driver trying to flee on foot,” so Wood County deputies arrived on scene, located Hodges and took him to the ambulance to be treated by EMS.

Hodges ran out of the ambulance and got a gun from his vehicle. The report says he held the gun to his head and told deputies to kill him or he would do it. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation. They ended up using a taser to try to gain control of the situation, but it did not affect Hodges, the report says.

Hodges sat down and continued to point the gun at his own head. Deputies continued to give verbal commands to the subject to put his weapon down. Instead, the report says, Hodges then pointed his gun at the deputy, causing the deputy to fire his gun to protect himself and other personnel at the scene. This happened twice, according to the report.

The deputies rushed in, detained Hodges and yelled for paramedics to come to his aid. They took him to the hospital, where he died.

