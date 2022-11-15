WebXtra: City of Tyler’s special Santa initiatives seek to bring Christmas cheer to

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thanks to the City of Tyler, Santa’s colors aren’t just red and white anymore.

City officials are preparing for the holidays with two community events intended to spread holiday cheer: Blue Santa and Silver Santa.

City of Tyler Animal Control Supervisor Mary Fowler explains Blue and Silver Santa with KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti.

Silver Santa is an effort to spread holiday cheer to the city’s elderly and homebound residents. The Tyler Animal Control and Shelter and the Tyler Police Department will deliver a collection of Christmas cards to the assisted living areas in Tyler.

The city is asking for donations of blank Christmas cards that will be signed and given out in the community. Cards can be dropped off over the next week at the Tyler Animal Shelter at 4218 Chandler Hwy Monday-Friday from 8:00am-5:00pm.

Blue Santa, meanwhile, is a community-wide event hosted by Tyler Police to spread holiday cheer to children in need, some who are victims or witnesses of crimes.

According to the website: “Every year hundreds of police officers in the East Texas area take hundreds of children Christmas shopping. Most of these children are victims or witnesses of crimes. The last time a child comes into contact with an officer should not be remembered as the worst day of that child’s life.”

