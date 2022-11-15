Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Upshur County authorities seek public’s help in searching for missing person

William Chad Martin
William Chad Martin(Upshur County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Ore City man.

William Chad Martin, 38, was last seen in the woods near Live Oak Road in southwest Upshur County in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 5. Authorities said Martin’s girlfriend reported they had been smoking methamphetamine before attempting to steal tires. However, when they believed to have been discovered by law enforcement, she said they ran into the woods in an attempt to flee. The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that no such incident had been reported by any area law enforcement agency in that time period. The sheriff’s office speculates that perhaps they had mistaken the lights of an electric company work crew truck.

According to the girlfriend’s account, the two got separated while in the woods and Martin has not been seen since.

The sheriff’s office said the area has been searched multiple times, including with help from outside agencies and private citizens who own portions of the land, and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or wellbeing of William Chad Martin is asked to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 903-843-2541.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Game wardens are seeking the public's help in locating shooters of bald eagles.
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County
Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatus claims the county has felt the effects of an increase in...
Hopkins Commissioners Court issues declaration claiming county under invasion from Mexico
An official from the Texas Game Warden 's office attended the classes; Source: KFDA
Henderson County authorities searching for person who butchered deer

Latest News

Zavalla ISD closes school due lack of water on campus
santas for seniors program sign at meals on wheels
Meals on Wheels East Texas launches Santas for Seniors program
Meals on Wheels East Texas launches Santas for Seniors program
Meals on Wheels East Texas launches Santas for Seniors program
Ethan Myers
Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death