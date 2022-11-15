Upshur County authorities seek public’s help in searching for missing person

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Ore City man.

William Chad Martin, 38, was last seen in the woods near Live Oak Road in southwest Upshur County in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 5. Authorities said Martin’s girlfriend reported they had been smoking methamphetamine before attempting to steal tires. However, when they believed to have been discovered by law enforcement, she said they ran into the woods in an attempt to flee. The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that no such incident had been reported by any area law enforcement agency in that time period. The sheriff’s office speculates that perhaps they had mistaken the lights of an electric company work crew truck.

According to the girlfriend’s account, the two got separated while in the woods and Martin has not been seen since.

The sheriff’s office said the area has been searched multiple times, including with help from outside agencies and private citizens who own portions of the land, and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or wellbeing of William Chad Martin is asked to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 903-843-2541.

