Trane Technologies begins new furnace production line

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trane Technologies in Tyler has brought in its very first production line of furnaces to East Texas.

The new line was brought in because there is available space at the Tyler plant. It has also provided stability in employment levels with about 65 added jobs.

Oct. 17 was their first day of production, and after almost a month, Trane says they hope to make the full production rate by the end of this week.

We spoke with Furnace Line Supervisor Steven Hauck about how workers are adapting to the new line. He said, “It’s been busy. It’s been a lot of learning, but it’s been fun. We haven’t made the furnaces in Tyler before, so it’s a new product for us. I’ve been here thirty years, so I was used to making the air conditioners, so making the furnace was something different.”

Buyer Planner for Trane Technologies Darren Dennis talked about the new additions that came with the furnace line. “Adding this furnace line in added about 150 extra new parts to our day-to-day operation that we have to manage. Out of those 152 parts or so, 32 of them come from our sister plant which we partner with. Those 32 parts of sheet metal such as this part right here that goes into our heat exchangers to build the units,” said Dennis.

The furnace line workers have already made about 1,000 furnaces in less than a month.

