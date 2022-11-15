Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive from Pecos arrested

Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jose Hernandez from Pecos, was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on Nov. 9.

Hernandez had been wanted since June 2021, after the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office issued two warrants for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

In March 2021, Hernandez was arrested by the Pecos Police Department for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He bonded out.

Hernandez was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on August 15, 2022.

According to Texas DPS, Hernandez, 31, was arrested and then brought to the Juarez-Lincoln Port of Entry in Laredo, Texas, by Mexican Federal authorities. He was then taken into U.S. custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents. The Pecos Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, assisted in the multi-agency investigation.

A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid because of Hernandez’s capture.

