Spicy bean soup by Mama Steph

Whether you want a meal in a hurry, a meal that's delicious and filling, or a meal that's nutritious, this soup has got you covered! It's

Spicy bean soup

16 ounce can spicy refried beans (fat free, if possible)

15 ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

15 ounce can chicken or vegetable broth

15 ounce can diced roasted tomatoes

4 ounce can chopped green chiles

1/2 cup water

2/3 cup hot salsa

1/2 cup chopped red onion

For topping: sour cream, chopped jalapenos and onion, shredded cheese.

Serve with tortilla chips.

Method:

Stir all ingredients, except tortilla chips and shredded cheese, together in a large saucepan. Use a whisk, if needed, to break down the refried beans into the mixture.

Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce heat; simmer for about 8 minutes, until heated through, stirring frequently so soup doesn’t scorch on the bottom of the pan.

Serve sprinkled with toppings, and with tortilla chips on the side. Enjoy!

