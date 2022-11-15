Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Santa Scirto is coming to town!

Enjoy Santa Scirto on the Square & the Holiday Market Dec. 10th
Get your picture with Santa Scirto and enjoy the Holiday Market on December 10th!
Get your picture with Santa Scirto and enjoy the Holiday Market on December 10th!(KLTV)
By Jade Allen
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming on December 10th, from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, you can enjoy an exciting day at the Downtown Tyler Square as holiday festivities take over. Visit Tyler’s 3rd Annual Holiday Market will be bringing over 50 vendors, featuring local food & wine, family activities, a hot chocolate station to stay warm with, many festive photo opportunities (even with the KLTV StormTracker up close), and starting at 1:00 PM, Santa Scirto will arrive for photos.

You will also be able to donate toys for the Salvation Army Angel Tree right at the square.

Make sure to follow the Facebook event for any updates along the way!

