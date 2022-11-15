Red Zone Top 10 dominates competition in bi-district round

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Just how hard is it to get into the Top 10?

Well for starters no one lost from the list so there were no changes for the final list of the season. The 10 teams, plus a few more that are just on the outside looking in, put up big performances. The 10 squads outscored their bi-district opponents 508-96. Three squads: Newton, Malakoff and Lovelady, all picked up shutouts. Timpson was a blocked field goal away from making it four shutouts.

1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 11-0 | Last game: 49-15 win over Crosby | Next game vs Frisco Lone Star)

Longview got down early to Crosby and then roared back to a big 49-15 win in their first ever meeting with Crosby. Longview now turns their attention to Frisco Lone Star. This will be the first-ever meeting between the Lobos and the Rangers.

2. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII State Ranking: 1 | Record 11-0 | Last game: 42-7 win over Pittsburg | Next Up: Van Alstyne)

Carthage showed little rust from having a bye week to end the season. The Bulldogs handled business against the Pirates. Carthage has scored over 40 points in every game this year.

3. Timpson Bears (2A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 11-0 Last Game: 63-3 win over Groveton| Next game vs Frankston)

The Timpson Bears cruised through the Bi-District round after two close games to end the regular season. Now they face Frankston. A team they have beat four times in the past two seasons. Frankston comes into the game much improved but is it enoug to take down Goliath?

4. Gilmer Buckeyes (4A DII State Ranking: 2 | Record 10-0 | Last Game: 25-7 win overRusk | Next game vs Gainsville)

Gilmer had to overcome the weather and an upset minded Eagles team Friday night. Now the Buckeyes take on a Gainsville team that won a close game as well in the Bi-District round.

5. Newton Eagles (3A DII State Ranking: 3 | Record: 10-1| Last game:58-0 win over Hughes Springs | Next game vs New Boston

Newton rolled on from an 84-point performance to end the regular season by throwing up a shutout to start the playoffs.

6. Malakoff Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 2 | Record: 10-1| Last game: 62-0 win over Dallas Madison | Next game vs Winnsboro)

The Tigers were impressive over Madison to open the playoffs. Now they have a tough matchup against Winnsboro in a battle of two Red Zone Top 10 teams.

7. Chapel Hill Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking: 7 | Record: 9-2 | Last Game: 45-36 win over Livingston | Next game vs Bay City)

A touchdown by Livingston in the final seconds made this game closer then it was. Chapel Hill made sure to show they are ready for the playoffs but will need to clean up mistakes with several holding penalties called on would-be scoring plays.

8. Winnsboro Raiders (3A DI State Ranking: NR | Record: 10-1| Last game: 28-14 win over Atlanta | Next game vs Malakoff)

Winnsboro had their hands full against Atlanta. The Raiders will have their hands full again this week with a matchup against state-ranked and fellow top 10 member Malakoff.

9. Carlisle Indians (2A DII State Ranking: 8 | Record: 10-1 | Last game: 74-14 win over Evadale | Next game vs Wortham)

The Indians bounced back from a loss to Alto by winning big in the Bi-District round. The Indians will take on Dawson, who comes out of one of the best 2A DII districts in the state.

10. Lovelady Lions (2A DII State Rank: NR | Record: 10-0 | Last Game: 62-0 win over Overton | Next game vs Maud)

Lovelady continues to quietly roll unbeaten with a shutout win over Overton. The Lions head north to meet up with Maud who is coming in off a hard fought win over Dawson.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.