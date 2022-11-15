Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Meals on Wheels East Texas launches Santas for Seniors program

Meals on Wheels East Texas launches Santas for Seniors program
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Meals on Wheels East Texas is making the season of giving count with their annual Santas for Seniors program.

The drive is a way to involve the community in blessing their over 2,500 clients with a special gift for Christmas.

Executive Director of Meals on Wheels, Tiffany Damskov says “Imagine if you’re at home during the holidays and don’t receive anything or don’t have any family. So we really want them to receive that gift from their driver or their volunteer and to know it’s from a caring community will make a world of difference to them.”

It is going on from November 7th through December 2nd.

They are collecting the following items: blankets, towels, non-slip socks, activity books, large print books, hygiene items, gift cards, bags of nuts or dried fruit, adult coloring books and markers/colored pencils, simple Christmas decor, bible, Chapstick, hand sanitizer, Vick VapoRub, etc.

They ask that donations be kept general neutral.

There are 50 drop-off locations in six East Texas counties this year. To find a drop-off location near you, click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
Ethan Myers
Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
In 1854, Dewberry built his dream home on nearly 30,000 acres near Teaselville.
Mark in Texas History: Dewberry Plantation
Game wardens are seeking the public's help in locating shooters of bald eagles.
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County

Latest News

Meals on Wheels East Texas launches Santas for Seniors program
Meals on Wheels East Texas launches Santas for Seniors program
Ethan Myers
Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Report reveals how fatal Wood County deputy-involved shooting happened
East Texas Contractor shares impact of apprenticeship programs during National Apprenticeship...
East Texas contractor shares impact of National Apprenticeship Week