Meals on Wheels East Texas launches Santas for Seniors program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Meals on Wheels East Texas is making the season of giving count with their annual Santas for Seniors program.

The drive is a way to involve the community in blessing their over 2,500 clients with a special gift for Christmas.

Executive Director of Meals on Wheels, Tiffany Damskov says “Imagine if you’re at home during the holidays and don’t receive anything or don’t have any family. So we really want them to receive that gift from their driver or their volunteer and to know it’s from a caring community will make a world of difference to them.”

It is going on from November 7th through December 2nd.

They are collecting the following items: blankets, towels, non-slip socks, activity books, large print books, hygiene items, gift cards, bags of nuts or dried fruit, adult coloring books and markers/colored pencils, simple Christmas decor, bible, Chapstick, hand sanitizer, Vick VapoRub, etc.

They ask that donations be kept general neutral.

There are 50 drop-off locations in six East Texas counties this year. To find a drop-off location near you, click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.