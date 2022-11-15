Longview nonprofit extends their hours on nights when temperatures dip near freezing

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - As the weather gets colder, a nonprofit in East Texas wants to expand its efforts to help the community. One Love Longview is opening their doors beyond normal hours this week as temperatures dip to near-freezing.

Amanda Veasy is the executive director at One Love Longview and said they are catering toward people who may not do well at one of the local shelters.

“For the individuals who come in who are willing or eligible for services at another facility, another one of our local shelters, we absolutely recommend that they would go over there,” Veasy said. “We are just open as a care center, we don’t have a place for anyone to sleep, we just have an escape from the severe weather conditions.”

Veasy said the nights have been filled with folks singing, playing music and having conversations. James Roy is a client who stayed overnight on Saturday and Monday.

“They do so many things for people – case mangers, showers, wash your clothes, you can hang here all day. It’s good for men and women, especially. There’s just not a place for men to go anymore,” Roy said.

They have averaged about a dozen clients on the nights they’ve been open. Last night, Veasy said they had someone who was transgender stay with them.

“Who would have had to sleep in the area of the shelter that was the gender that they were assigned at birth and that is not how they identify,” she said.

They also cater to those who have PTSD or get overwhelmed in spaces where there are several people.

“So we have the Zen room here that is specifically designed for individuals with PTSD, or folks who get really overwhelmed with noise, sound, or light,” Veasy said.

“Don’t be afraid, don’t be shy to come in and ask for help because you will get it here. I promise you,” Roy said.

Outside of their normal hours, Veasy said they’ll be open again Thursday at 4 a.m. for severe weather hours. They open when the temperature gets to 36 degrees, and there’s wind and rain. To find out their severe weather hours you can visit their Facebook page.

One Love Longview is located at 1015 McCann Rd, Longview, TX 75601

