Letters to Santa: Postal Service looking for helpers for Operation Santa

(Gray News) - The holiday season is here, and the Postal Service is looking for a bit of help for its Operation Santa program.

The United States Postal Service announced Monday that those interested in adopting letters could go online to help fulfill the holiday wishes of children and families who have written to Santa.

The agency said its Santa operation relies on random acts of kindness and the generosity of strangers. For 110 years, the program has provided some extra magic to those in need during the holiday season.

Registration is for those wishing to adopt letters. Letter writers do not need to register.

Beginning Nov. 28, verified adopters can go online and read through the posted letters and choose one or more to fulfill.

According to the Postal Service, thousands of letters are written to Santa annually.

Letters will be available for adoption from Nov. 28 through Dec. 19. Letter adopters are responsible for all postage costs to ship the gift packages.

Businesses and organizations can also get into the spirit by creating teams to adopt letters. Everyone participating on a team must also complete the verification process.

The Postal Service began receiving letters to Santa more than a century ago. In 1912, Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local postmasters to allow employees and customers to respond to them. This act of kindness became what is now known as USPS Operation Santa.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.