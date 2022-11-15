Killeen police investigating aggravated robbery at IHOP

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the aggravated robbery of a local restaurant.

Officers responded at around 8:54 p.m. on Nov. 14 to the IHOP in the 700 block of W Central Texas Expressway.

According to police, the suspect entered the business and sat at a table where he then displayed a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head, dark colored pants, dark colored shoes, gloves and had a medical mask over his face.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

