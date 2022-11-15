Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - A cold, light rain will continue through the rest of the day today. The rain will slowly taper off this evening, coming to an end from west to east across the region. Temperatures will stay steady in the 40s until the rain ends and then drop into the upper 30s by early Tuesday morning. A few areas of fog and mist are possible Tuesday morning, otherwise the day will be dry but clouds will stick around, keeping temperatures in the 40s. More sunshine finally returns to the forecast by midweek, helping to warm the temperatures into the 50s. However, temperatures will stay well below average for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

