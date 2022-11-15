Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Clouds continue to hang on but should begin to break tomorrow. Temperatures will stay steady in the 40s for the rets of the day today, then fall into the mid 30s overnight. Expect partly cloudy skies by Wednesday afternoon and the sunshine will help warm things up, but only a little. Temperatures on Wednesday will only reach the lower 50s. Winds will be lighter through the rest of the week with more sunshine in the forecast, but not much of a warm up. Overnight lows will get close to the freezing mark each night and afternoon highs will only reach the lower 50s. By the weekend, temperatures try to warm into the mid to upper 50s but more rain and another cool down are on the way for next week.

