East Texans Lambert, Johnson score Grammy nominations

(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(KLTV) - Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, and two East Texans were among those whose work in the past year was recognized and nominated.

Lindale’s Miranda Lambert was nominated for Best Country Album for Palomino, Best Country Song for ‘‘If I Was a Cowboy,” Best Country Solo Performance for “In His Arms,” and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” with Luke Combs.

Cody Johnson of Groveton was nominated for Best Country Song, “Til You Can’t,” which he co-wrote with Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis.

Lambert and Johnson both won CMT Awards in April.

Johnson won two CMA awards in November. We spoke with some hometown folks, including his mom, to see how they reacted to his career success. You can watch that below.

East Texan Cody Johnson won video of the year and single of the year.

