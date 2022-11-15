Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, people light candles at a makeshift memorial outside...
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, people light candles at a makeshift memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting days earlier in Parkland, Fla.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district was fired following a late-night motion brought up by a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following a grand jury report into the Parkland school massacre.

Broward school board member Daniel Foganholi brought up the measure, which wasn’t on the agenda, on Monday night.

The board voted 5-4 to fire Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who didn’t hold the post at the time of the 2018 shooting. Cartwright didn’t comment about the firing.

The four dissenting members included two who lost family members in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Four of the five appointees will be gone next week, replaced by elected board members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Game wardens are seeking the public's help in locating shooters of bald eagles.
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County
Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatus claims the county has felt the effects of an increase in...
Hopkins Commissioners Court issues declaration claiming county under invasion from Mexico
An official from the Texas Game Warden 's office attended the classes; Source: KFDA
Henderson County authorities searching for person who butchered deer

Latest News

Christina Applegate, known for her roles on "Married... with Children" and "Dead to Me," poses...
Christina Applegate says Hollywood star means more than you can imagine
Joe Biden expects to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over the Ukraine war.
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
A United Nations report projected the world's population will reach around 8.5 billion in 2030,...
World population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank,...
‘Did not end well’: New Pence book details split with Trump