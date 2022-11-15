Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Baby elephant caught tickling reporter with trunk

A Kenyan reporter is upstaged by a very friendly elephant. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A baby elephant got more than her 15 minutes of fame by stealing the spotlight from a reporter.

Who isn’t tickled pink when they see baby elephants? But Kenyan reporter Alvin Kaunda experienced that almost literally.

The elephant took action as the reporter tried to shoot a standup for Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Kaunda, who is an intern and reporter for the company, told “Ghetto Radio” he had done 10 takes trying to nail his standup when the elephant’s trunk nailed him.

“I just felt the ticklish trunk but tried to keep my cool,” he said.

The elephant is an orphan named Kindani living at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya. A keeper described her as one of the cleverest elephants he’s met.

Kaunda learned an important lesson in working in TV: Animals steal the show, whether it’s a pig, hippo, or an elephant.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death
Game wardens are seeking the public's help in locating shooters of bald eagles.
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatus claims the county has felt the effects of an increase in...
Hopkins Commissioners Court issues declaration claiming county under invasion from Mexico
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion after 6 weeks
FILE - Jay-Z, left, and Beyoncé pose for photographers upon arrival at the "Lion King" premiere...
Beyoncé ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Strikes put Ukraine in darkness; missiles cross into Poland
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting