Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Austin resident wins $1 million in Texas Lottery scratch game

Texas Lottery scratch off game
Texas Lottery scratch off game(TX Lotto)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - An Austin-area resident claimed the $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Money.

The ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store at 18810 Highway 290 E. (Building 2-201) in Elgin.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

“This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Money offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.44, including break-even prizes,” said Texas Lottery.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death
Game wardens are seeking the public's help in locating shooters of bald eagles.
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatus claims the county has felt the effects of an increase in...
Hopkins Commissioners Court issues declaration claiming county under invasion from Mexico

Latest News

East Texans Lambert, Johnson score Grammy nominations
Ethan Myers
Man arrested in connection with Joaquin woman’s death charged with murder
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Bridge on Green Street in Longview hit for 3rd time this month
Bridge on Green Street in Longview hit for 3rd time this month